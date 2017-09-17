Fall hasn't officially arrived in Jackson Hole yet despite cooler weather this week, but we're excited to report that we received our first snowfall of the season overnight. So one would think Fall is just around the corner.Temperatures have dropped in the valley and certainly in the mountains and it seems Rendezvous Mountain and Big are getting their first true taste of winter this weekend. Forecasts show snowy weather into early next week and it looks to be about to start #jhdreaming!Check out the conditions we found atop the tram this morning!