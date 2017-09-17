The upper mountain looks better dressed in white!
Fall hasn't officially arrived in Jackson Hole yet despite cooler weather this week, but we're excited to report that we received our first snowfall of the season overnight. So one would think Fall is just around the corner. Atop the Tram this morning we were greeted with 2-4 inches of snow and cold blowing winds that resembled more of January than September.

Temperatures have dropped in the valley and certainly in the mountains and it seems Rendezvous Mountain and Big are getting their first true taste of winter this weekend. Forecasts show snowy weather into early next week and it looks to be about to start #jhdreaming!

Check out the conditions we found atop the tram this morning!


Big Red emerges from the first snowy slumber of many to come.

Big Red peaks through a frosty scene atop Rendezvous Mountain.

Moon landings happen daily at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

First fresh tracks of the year!

Seems like the Tram operators have figured out the digging aspect of their job.