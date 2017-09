Hillary Clinton recently claimed that one of the reasons she lost the 2016 race was because Vladimir Putin had a "personal vendetta" against her. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, US politics observer Alexei Zudin suggested that Clinton's problem is that"There's no doubt in my mind that Putin wanted me to lose and wanted Trump to win," Clinton said, speaking to USA Today about her book What Happened last week.Speaking to Sputnik, Alexei Zudin, US watcher and expert at the Institute of Socio-Economic and Political Studies, suggested that Mrs. Clinton's problem is that"Hillary Clinton was unlucky," the observer said."Hillary Clinton cannot understand or accept this," Zudin noted, and to some extent this is understandable. "Politicians tend to consider the systems they have created as something eternal. But it doesn't happen this way, and didn't happen this time, either."Therefore, the observer suggested that with her claim that Putin has a 'personal vendetta' against her, "she is insulting President Trump, and demonstrating her impotence and inability to grasp the reality of the situation in which she has found herself. There is a Latin proverb: 'Jupiter is angry, therefore [he is] wrong.' Hillary Clinton is no Jupiter, but in this case it this proverb is fully applicable to her."In her interview with USA Today,Several investigations are underway into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Moscow has repeatedly denied these charges, calling them baseless and absolutely unsubstantiated.