Syrian President Bashar Assad has sent a letter to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, thanking him and Iran for their assistance in the war in Syria for helping lift the ISIS-imposed siege on Deir Ezzor.Assad said in a part of the message.This comes as only last week pro-Syrian government forces broke the three-year long siege on Deir Ezzor city.President Assad said, "We regard the Iranian people who have always dedicated their blood alongside us in the fight against terrorism as partners in this victory."he added.Assad said, "The Syrian Arab Republic and the Islamic Republic of Iran are continuing the fight against oppression and aggression and eliminating the threats of terrorism."The Syrian leader also called Iran and Syria partners "in establishing a regional and international system based on justice, equality and dignity for all nations and countries."Assad wrote.