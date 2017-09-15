© Kirkwood Mountain Resort
Kirkwood Mountain Resort reported 3 to 4 inches of snowfall on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Lake Tahoe had its first snowfall of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort reported around 3 to 4 inches of wet snow early in the morning. The resort's base is at 7,800 feet.

Sierra-at-Tahoe, located at 8,800 feet, also reported snow.

"Much cooler temperatures along with showers and isolated thunderstorms are in store for today," the U.S. National Weather Service Reno Nevada posted on Facebook Wednesday morning.

"Upper level low over California and Nevada is destabilizing the atmosphere and allowing scattered showers already this morning. There is still a bit of uncertainty with regards to how much precipitation will fall and where, as computer simulations still can't agree on it this morning!"

The agency said the region could expect to see up to 0.25 inches of precipitation as well as a couple of inches of snow above 9,000 feet Wednesday.

The remainder of the week and into the weekend there will be a gradual warming trend along with dry conditions.