© Kirkwood Mountain Resort



Lake Tahoe had its first snowfall of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 13."Much cooler temperatures along with showers and isolated thunderstorms are in store for today," the U.S. National Weather Service Reno Nevada posted on Facebook Wednesday morning."Upper level low over California and Nevada is destabilizing the atmosphere and allowing scattered showers already this morning. There is still a bit of uncertainty with regards to how much precipitation will fall and where, as computer simulations still can't agree on it this morning!"The agency said the region could expect to see up to 0.25 inches of precipitationThe remainder of the week and into the weekend there will be a gradual warming trend along with dry conditions.