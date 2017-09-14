© Chris Hocking



Traditional springtime weather is yet to reach the snowfields, with snow still falling across alpine resorts.Mount Hotham received 15 cm in the 24 hours before Thursday morning with natural snow depths of 175 cm.Snow is expected to continue at both resorts until a mostly sunny Sunday before skiers rejoice and the powder returns on Tuesday.Falls Creek said it had been a great year for snow."What a season, three significant blizzards and now spring snow fall to top it off - this is the one, the season everyone will be talking about for years to come - don't miss it," they said.Both resorts have extended their snow seasons until October 8.In Albury-Wodonga the Bureau of Meterology have predicted continued showers and some sun across week with temperatures ranging from 0 to 19.