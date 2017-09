© Facebook



We're told he was having a hard time dealing with the trouble his dad was having at the network. Our sources say he was extremely embarrassed by the stories and was "emotionally upset."

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling took the time to address his millions of supporters Saturday amid what must be the toughest time of his life.News broke Saturday afternoon that Bolling's 19-year-old son, Eric Chase Bolling Jr., was found dead late Friday.In a pair of tweets posted to his Twitter account, Bolling said that he and his wife, Adrienne, are "devastated" by the loss of their only child.After thanking people for their support, thoughts and prayers, Bolling followed up by denying reports that his son took his own life.More from TMZ:TMZ's reporting has yet to be confirmed by the Bolling family or any other major media outlet.Chase was studying economics at the University of Colorado-Boulder.