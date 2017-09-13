A man had a shock last night as he drove home from Downham Market: a whale on a nearby riverbank.

Ricky Pettit told us the dead animal had been washed up yesterday evening.

But he said it had disappeared this morning:
"It was probably about eight to ten feet long.

"Fairly big, but I wouldn't say it was a fully-grown one, because having looked online it looked like it could have been a Mink whale."

"We stopped, turned round and had a look.

"Couldn't make out from the bridge what it was, so went and had a closer look and turned out it was this little whale dead on the side of the river."
We're waiting on details from authorities.

Ricky had reported the incident to the CSIB.