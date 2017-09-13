Ricky Pettit told us the dead animal had been washed up yesterday evening.
But he said it had disappeared this morning:
"It was probably about eight to ten feet long.
"Fairly big, but I wouldn't say it was a fully-grown one, because having looked online it looked like it could have been a Mink whale."
"We stopped, turned round and had a look.
"Couldn't make out from the bridge what it was, so went and had a closer look and turned out it was this little whale dead on the side of the river."
Ricky had reported the incident to the CSIB.