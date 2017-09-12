Now, if you're the cynical type, then it might have struck you as somewhat odd that Alvi would agree to return from Pakistan, the place to which she successfully fled specifically to avoid the charges she now seems to be embracing.
But, at least according to Congressman Trent Franks (R-AZ) who appeared on Fox News recently, there may be more to Alvi's return than meets the eye as he predicts that the Awans could be working on a broader immunity deal with prosecutors in return for a "significant" and "pretty disturbing" story about Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
"I don't want to talk out of school here but I think you're going to see some revelations that are going to be pretty profound. The fact that this wife is coming back from Pakistan and is willing to face charges, as it were, I think there is a good chance she is going to reach some type of immunity to tell a larger story here that is going to be pretty disturbing to the American people."
"I would just predict that this is going to be a very significant story and people should fasten their seat belts on this one."
Of course, this follows speculation that surfaced last week suggesting that even if the Awans were originally acting to protect/extort Debbie Wasserman Schultz, that may have all changed on April 6, 2017 when Imran seemingly led U.S. Capitol Police directly to her laptop. Per The Daily Caller:
A laptop that Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz has frantically fought to keep prosecutors from examining may have been planted for police to find by her since-indicted staffer, Imran Awan, along with a letter to the U.S. Attorney.
U.S. Capitol Police found the laptop after midnight April 6, 2017, in a tiny room that formerly served as a phone booth in the Rayburn House Office Building, according to a Capitol Police report reviewed by The Daily Caller News Foundation's Investigative Group. Alongside the laptop were a Pakistani ID card, copies of Awan's driver's license and congressional ID badge, and letters to the U.S. attorney. Police also found notes in a composition notebook marked "attorney-client privilege."
The laptop had the username "RepDWS," even though the Florida Democrat and former Democratic National Committee chairman previously said it was Awan's computer and that she had never even seen it.
The laptop was found on the second floor of the Rayburn building - a place Awan would have had no reason to go because Wasserman Schultz's office is in the Longworth building and the other members who employed him had fired him.
Wasserman Schultz used a televised May 18, 2017 congressional hearing on the Capitol Police budget to threaten "consequences" if Chief Matthew Verderosa did not give her the laptop. "If a member loses equipment," it should be given back, she said.For those who missed DWS threatening the cops for a laptop that apparently didn't even belong to her...it's good entertainment.
Verderosa told her the laptop couldn't be returned because it was tied to a criminal suspect. Wasserman Schultz reiterated that, while Awan was a suspect, the computer should be returned because it is "a member's ... if the member is not under investigation."
She changed her story two months later, claiming it was Awan's laptop - bought with taxpayer funds from her office - and she had never seen it. She said she only sought to protect Awan's rights. "This was not my laptop," she said August 3. "I have never seen that laptop. I don't know what's on the laptop."
So what say you...big nothing burger or are the walls closing in on DWS?
Comment: Grab your popcorn. The Democratic Party may begin imploding over this.