It appears Clinton jumped the gun on a piece of real estate as well. In an interview with CBS News's Jane Pauley this weekend, the two chatted about a $1.16 million three-bedroom, ranch-style home next to the Clintons' house in Chappaqua, NY. It was initially believed to be for their family, but we now learn it was supposed to be occupied by Clinton's eventual White House staff.
"Well, I know a lot about what it takes to move a president, and I thought I was going to win," Clinton said.A little embarrassing, but according to her she has no regrets.
"The Clintons had acquired the house next door to accommodate White House staff and security during a second Clinton administration," Pauley narrated.
Pauley asked Clinton if that decision haunted her.
"No, I'm very happy we did it," Clinton said.
Since losing last December, Clinton has descended into an endless blame game. FBI Director James Comey, Russia, misogynists, sexists, and the DNC all were responsible for her defeat, she has explained on several occasions.
Conservatives can only shake their heads, but even her fellow Democrats have told her to let it go and accept some kind of accountability for letting the party down. "People didn't know what we stood for," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told the press.
One of Clinton's other targets, Bernie Sanders, her unrelenting primary challenger, mocked her for failing to accept responsibility for losing a race that should have been a piece of cake.
"Secretary Clinton ran against the most unpopular candidate in the history of this country, and she lost and she was upset about it," he said.