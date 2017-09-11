NSW/ACT

IF you thought winter was over, you might want to think again because spring isn't quite ready to officially take over just yet.Temperatures across NSW plummeted yesterday with residents in the inland town of Goulburn shivering through the coldest September night in 45 years, with a chilly -5C recorded.The good news is the cold snap isn't hanging around for too much longer.Sky News weather meteorologist Tristan Meyer told news.com.au the cold snap was the result of a high pressure system."This high pressure system will also lead to predominantly sunny skies and a warm day over the southeast," he said.The cool overnight temperatures was a significant drop for Goulburn with the average minimum for this time of year being 4.6C.There's also good news for Tasmanians though who were bombarded with snow last week.It looks like the icy conditions have eased off and are being replaced with more springlike temperatures.Temperatures dropped to -6C in parts of the state during the cold snap but the freezing weather eventually subsided with Hobart reaching a maximum on 15C today.While southeastern Australia is shivering, it's a different case entirely for the northern part of Australia.Here is what the weather is looking like around the rest of Australia.Sydney is going to get some warmer weather, with a maximum of 24C tomorrow and 29C on Tuesday.Adelaide will see maximum temperatures of 23C tomorrow and 20C on Tuesday, with a chance of showers throughout the week.Perth is set to see a few clearing showers as the week begins, with maximum temperatures of 20C tomorrow and Tuesday.Melbourne is going to have patchy rain too, with temperatures tomorrow reaching 19C and dropping to 17C on Tuesday.Brisbane is in for a sunny week with maximum temperatures of 27C tomorrow and 30C on Tuesday.