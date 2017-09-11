In 2015 the NHS launched its Heart Age Test to help people discover if they were at risk of heart attack and stroke.
New analysis of the results from 1.2 million middle aged men who took the test showed that one in 10 50-year-olds has the heart of a 60-year-old man, suggesting they could die a decade earlier than they should.
The problem is worse for men than women. Of those found to have hearts which were 10 years older than their actual age, only 36 per cent were women. The majority, 64 per cent, were men.
Every month, 7,400 people die from heart disease or stroke. A quarter of deaths are of people under 75 but most of those could be prevented by lowering cholesterol and blood pressure, and living a healthier lifestyle.
Cardiovascular disease, which includes heart attack and stroke, declining in recent years is still the main cause of death amongst men and the second highest cause of death in women.
Having a high heart age increases the risk of serious health issues including dementia, heart attack, stroke, chronic kidney disease and diabetes.
Associate Professor Jamie Waterall, Lead for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention, PHE, said: "We should all aim for our heart age to be the same as our real age - addressing our risk of heart disease and stroke should not be left until we are older.
"The Heart Age Test is really important as it gives an immediate idea of heart attack and stroke risk, with no doctor's appointment needed."
As part of its One You campaign, this week PHE has launched a more up to date version of the Heart Age Test and is encouraging people to take three minutes out of the day to check their heart health.
People who take the test will be referred to apps, advice and resources to help them eat and drink better, get active, and quit smoking to improve their health.
Comment: While the media and health 'authorities' routinely demonize smoking, it does not pose the serious health risks as portrayed, and actually has a number of health benefits.
For the first time, the test will direct users to their nearest blood pressure station if they do not know theirs, as those with high blood pressure are more at risk of heart disease or stroke.
Around half of those taking the test since it launched in February 2015 did not know their blood pressure numbers.
High blood pressure is often symptomless and 5.6 million people in England currently have high blood pressure but do not know it.
Dr Mike Knapton, Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation, added: "It's extremely worrying that so many people don't know their blood pressure or cholesterol levels, as these silent conditions can lead to a deadly heart attack or stroke if untreated.
Comment: Elevated cholesterol levels are another 'risk factor' that merely serve as an excuse for the medical cartel to push their profitable but dangerous statin drugs.
"The Heart Age Test is a quick and easy way to estimate the number of years you will live in good health. If you are concerned by the age of your heart, make an appointment with your GP."
The campaign runs throughout September in partnership with cardiovascular charities British Heart Foundation, Stroke Association and Blood Pressure UK.
Katherine Jenner, CEO of Blood Pressure UK, said: "We're pleased to be teaming up with the Heart Age Test to create an easier way to put people in control of their health.
"Getting your blood pressure tested in your nearest pharmacy or health centre can be the first important step to prolonging your life."
Also lab values for cholesterol and blood sugar levels were much higher than the levels today (got to sell those drugs) some astute physicians were able to see a correlation between inflammation, cholesterol levels and also thyroid function
So what we have now is high levels of cholesterol lowering drugs and also diabetic drugs, and thyroid medication that for the most part, does little to support thyroid function. The result an ailing younger generation with chronic disease.
The real issue, how the modern diet causes inflammation, the real cause of most chronic disease is lost in a plethora of noise and disinformation.