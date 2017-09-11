© EFE



The western province of Huehuetenango was hit by a 7.7 magnitude quake on Thursday.Guatemala has recorded a magnitude 5.4 earthquake without any casualties or damage, according to the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meterology and Hydrology (Insivumeh)."Reports earthquake with magnitude of 5.4 and depth of 10 km 288 kilometers west of San Marcos."The institute reported that the epicenter was 288 kilometers deep, located 10 kilometers west of the southwestern department of San Marcos, bordered by Mexico in the Pacific Ocean.Thursday night's 8.1-magnitude earthquake in Mexico impacted on the lives of over six thousand people in neighbouring Guatemala, the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction, Conred, reported.Guatemala's western province of Huehuetenango which borders Mexico was also hit by a 7.7 magnitude quake in the aftermath and suffered major damage.Some of the other regions hit by the tremors were Nueva Concepcion, Champerico, Retalhuleu, and the city of Escuintla.An estimated 6,418 people have been affected in the western region of the central American country.Hundreds of homes were damaged.