There are doctors, AND patients, who have first-hand knowledge that even the most aggressive cancers- even those which have metastasized- can be reversed by using the baking soda cancer treatment. While chemotherapy is toxic to all cells, it represents the only measure that oncologists employ (because doctors and pharmaceutical companies make money from it- not because it's effective, decreases morbidity, mortality or diminishes any specific cancer rates) in their practice to almost all cancer patients. But sadly, chemotherapy boosts cancer growth and long-term mortality rates and oncologists know it.
There are other methods, though. Like baking soda.
Baking soda is a white crystalline solid that appears as a fine powder. It is also called cooking soda, bread soda, and bicarbonate of soda. Its chemical name is sodium bicarbonate or sodium hydrogen carbonate. Baking soda is different from washing soda (sodium carbonate) although they share the same slightly salty and alkaline taste.
Commonly dissolved in mineral water and used as a leavening agent in baking it works by neutralizing the acidic components of batter. The neutralization releases carbon dioxide and leads to the "raising" or expansion of baked foods. Baking soda has also been used to soften vegetables and to tenderize meat.
It's also used as a cleaning agent and in personal hygiene products like toothpaste, deodorant, and shampoo. It serves as an antiseptic, acid-neutralizer, whitening agent, plaque-removing agent, and a cleaning agent.
But, it can also be used as a first-line medicinal for the treatment of cancer when taken orally with water (especially water with high magnesium content) or transdermally in medicinal baths. It can treat cancer, kidney disease, diabetes, influenza and even the common cold.
"Studies have shown that dietary measures to boost bicarbonate levels can increase the pH of acidic tumors without upsetting the pH of the blood and healthy tissues. Animal models of human breast cancer show that oral sodium bicarbonate does indeed make tumors more alkaline and inhibit metastasis. Based on these studies, plus the fact that baking soda is safe and well tolerated, world renowned doctors such as Dr. Julian Whitaker have adopted successful cancer treatment protocols as part of an overall nutritional and immune support program for patients who are dealing with the disease."A quick youtube/Google search will find some of the protocols that people have used to cure their cancer, including the Whitaker protocol which uses 12 g (2 rounded teaspoons) of baking soda mixed in 2 cups water, along with a low-cal sweetener of your choice like molasses or pure maple syrup (because it's quite salty tasting). Sip this mixture over the course of an hour or two and repeat for a total of three times a day.
"The pH of our tissues and body fluids is crucial and central because it affects and mirrors the state of our health or our inner cleanliness. The closer the pH is to 7.35-7.45, the higher our level of health and wellbeing. Staying within this range dramatically increases our ability to resist acute illnesses like colds and flues as well as the onset of cancer and other diseases. Keeping our pH within a healthy range also involves necessary lifestyle and dietary changes that will protect us over the long term while the use of sodium bicarbonate gives us a jump-start toward increased alkalinity.But why is ingesting alkaline water so important for health? Well, every cell in our body requires oxygen for life and to maintain optimum health. Think of it like this, acid rain is known to "kill" lakes - the fish literally suffocate to death because the acid in the lake "binds up" all of the available oxygen. The oxygen hasn't gone anywhere, it's just no longer available. So, if you raise the pH of the lake (make it more alkaline), oxygen is now available and the lake comes back to life. It's the same with cancer. In an acid environment, where there is a lack of oxygen, cancer grows. But raise the pH (where there is more oxygen present in the cells of the body) and it makes it harder for cancer to thrive. Basically, cancer cells need an acidic environment to grow and spread rapidly.
The pH scale is like a thermometer showing increases and decreases in the acid and alkaline content of fluids. Deviations above or below a 7.35-7.45 pH range in the tightly controlled blood can signal potentially serious and dangerous symptoms or states of disease. When the body can no longer effectively neutralize and eliminate the acids, it relocates them within the body's extra-cellular fluids and connective tissue cells directly compromising cellular integrity. Conversely when the body becomes too alkaline from too much bicarbonate in the blood, metabolic alkalosis occurs, which can lead to severe consequences if not corrected quickly."
It's most desirable to deliver the sodium bicarbonate as close to the tumor as possible since its pH-raising effect is needed in the microenvironment of the tumor. Therefore, directly injecting sodium bicarbonate in the tumor site is considered a better solution than oral administration. But, taking the baking soda orally is safer to do at home.
"A 2009 study published in the journal, Cancer Research, is among the first to confirm that the alkalinizing effect of sodium bicarbonate can indeed stop cancer. By injecting sodium bicarbonate into a group of mice, the authors of the study were able to determine how the growth and spread of cancer tumors were effected by raising the pH of the organ affected by the cancer.The study also showed that baking soda:
The study results showed that baking soda indeed raised the pH and reduced spontaneous metastases in mice induced with breast cancer. The researchers also determined that sodium bicarbonate works by raising the pH outside cells and not within cells. This is an important finding because it suggests that sodium bicarbonate does not interfere with cellular metabolism even as it makes the microenvironment unconducive for tumor growth."
- Reduced the involvement of the lymph node on the transport of cancer cells
- Didn't lower the levels of circulating tumor cells
- Reduced the involvement of the liver and, therefore, the spread of tumor cells to other organs
- Inhibited the colonization of other organs by circulating tumor cells
You don't have to be a doctor to practice pH medicine. But, if you are a parent, you need to be educated on how to use sodium bicarbonate for the health of their family.
