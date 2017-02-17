Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!





On this episode of The Health and Wellness Show we are joined by Dr. Mark Sircus of drsircus.com. He is the the Director of the International Medical Veritas Association, an acupuncturist and Doctor of Oriental and Pastoral Medicine and the author of several books on natural allopathic medicine including Treatment Essentials: Practicing Natural Allopathic Medicine, Sodium Bicarbonate: Nature's Unique First Aid Remedy, and Iodine - Bringing Back the Universal Medicine. Join us as we discuss natural (and inexpensive) ways to boost your health and well-being with magnesium, iodine, selenium, sodium bicarbonate and more!01:11:16