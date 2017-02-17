Running Time: 01:11:16
Download: OGG, MP3
A new philosophy, a way of life, is not given for nothing. It has to be paid dearly for and only acquired with much patience and great effort.
i raised four children while doing accounting and tax work for fifteen different small businesses. some called into the night. the work was...
"We Do Our Best Work in Silence", well, nope. I don't. I can't work in total silence, I feel like I died. :-) Something has to make some noise....
a little advice to anglo mothers who have chosen another culture. choose your songs wisely. perhaps we should just hum. "oh, mary, don't you weep"...
Add chronic compulsive talkers to the mix. They never stop talking, but rarely actually SAY anything, leading to soul-numbing boredom, desperation...
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2017 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE
The Health & Wellness Show: Treatment Essentials with Dr. Mark SircusOn this episode of The Health and Wellness Show we are joined by Dr. Mark Sircus of drsircus.com. He is the the Director of the International Medical Veritas Association, an acupuncturist and...