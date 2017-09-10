One is introverted and takes a long time to process things, so even when I sense that something might be bothering her, I often have to wait a couple of weeks before I'll hear about it. One is more extroverted and tends to think and experience the world the most like I do, so I often make the mistake of assuming I know things about her before I've taken the time to genuinely listen. A third is very private about her emotions and uses humour as one of her ways of processing the world, so I have to listen extra carefully for the subtle things she's saying underneath the witticism.
I don't always get it right. In fact, a lot of times I don't. There are a surprising number of things that get in the way of good listening. Sometimes there are too many distractions, sometimes I'm tired, sometimes they've hurt my feelings and I'm resentful, and sometimes I just want them to be more like me so I don't have to work so hard to figure them out.
Listening takes a lot of practice. Even though we develop our ability to hear while still in utero (unless we're hearing impaired), genuine empathic listening is a skill that takes much longer to develop. And even when we've worked hard to develop it, we often mess it up.
Overcoming Distractions
Not only does listening take a lot of practice, it takes a lot of vigilance and intentionality to stay in it. Sometimes in a coaching session, for example, I'll be in deep listening mode and suddenly, something will distract me or trigger me and I'll have to work really hard to stay present for the person in front of me. I can't always identify what it was that pulled me away-it can be a body sensation (ie. my throat suddenly feeling like it's closing, triggered by something they said), an emotional response (ie. my eyes fill with tears and suddenly I'm in my own story instead of theirs), or my own ego (ie. wanting to insert my own answer to their problem rather than wait for them to find their solution). Each time something like that happens, I have to bring my attention back to the person in front of me.
Genuine Listening
Over the weekend, I asked my Facebook friends a series of questions about listening:
What do you think are the best indicators that someone is genuinely listening to you?
What do you think are the indicators that someone is NOT genuinely listening to you?
When do you find it most challenging to listen to another person?
What personal work, self-care, etc. helps you be a better listener?
There were a lot of great answers to my questions. Here's a summary of some of the things that struck me the most:
1. Genuine listening can't be faked. While there were a lot of responses about outward signals that someone is listening (eye contact, bodily engagement, good questions), there wasn't agreement about which signals were most valuable and there was lots of indication that people need to have a genuine felt sense that the person listening is fully present.
2. Culture and context matter. Some cultures, for example, don't value eye contact. And some contexts (ie. when the speaker has a lot of shame or trauma) require a more nuanced form of listening that may mean no eye contact and/or no questions.
4. Genuine listening involves stilling your body and mind so that you can be fully present. In response to the question about indicators when someone is not listening, several people mentioned fidgeting, checking devices, not making eye contact, looking past the speaker, nodding too much, etc., indicating that when we are being listened to, we are usually perceptive to the body signals that a person is genuinely engaged with us.
5. The behaviour of the person speaking strongly impacts our ability to listen to them. Approximately three quarters of the answers to the question about when people find it most challenging to listen to another person were about the speaker's behaviour (when they are self-righteous, condescending, not willing to be openminded, basing their opinions on propaganda, performing rather than speaking from the heart, etc.) rather than the listeners. Fewer people identified their own blocks (when I am angry, weary, in disagreement, wrapped up in my own stuff, unwell, traumatized, etc.)
6. Both speaker and listener have to be engaged and willing to be openhearted for it to work. Genuine listening is a two-way street and it can't happen when one or the other is checked out, distracted or not being honest with themselves. If the speaker is closed off or defensive, it shuts down the ability to listen. If the listener is closed off, triggered, etc., it shuts down the speaker's willingness to be vulnerable.
7. Genuine listening requires self-awareness and good self-care. When we have done our own healing work, paid attention to our own triggers, and taken time to listen to ourselves first, we are in a much better position to listen to others.
The Circle Way
Much of what I've learned about both listening and speaking, I've learned by practicing and teaching The Circle Way. The three practices of circle are:
- To speak with intention: noting what has relevance to the conversation in the moment.
- To listen with attention: respectful of the learning process for all members of the group.
- To tend the wellbeing of the circle: remaining aware of the impact of our contributions.
Four Levels of Listening
According to Otto Schamer and Katrin Kaufer in Leading from the Emerging Future, there are four levels of listening.
- Downloading: the listener hears ideas and these merely reconfirm what the listener already knows.
- Factual listening: the listener tries to listen to the facts even if those facts contradict their own theories or ideas.
- Empathic listening: the listener is willing to see reality from the perspective of the other and sense the other's circumstances.
- Generative listening: the listener forms a space of deep attention that allows an emerging future to 'land' or manifest.
Generative listening not only requires a willingness to change, but a willingness to admit I might be wrong.
For example, when I engage in generative listening around race relations, I have to be willing to admit that I have benefited from the privilege of being white, and that I might be guilty of white fragility. If I am truly willing to listen in a way that generates an 'emerging future', there's a very good chance I will be challenged in ways I've never been challenged before, to accept the truth of who I am and how I've benefited from and been complicit or actively engaged in an oppressive system.
Heal Your Wounds First
On a more personal level, generative listening as a mother means that I have to own my own mistakes and listen for the ways I may have wounded my daughters.
Not long ago, I was speaking with my oldest two daughters about some of the past conflict in our home, and I heard things that were hard to hear about how they felt betrayed by me when I didn't protect them and didn't help them maintain healthy boundaries. Everything in me wanted to defend myself and get them to understand my point of view, but I knew I would only do more damage if I did that. If I wanted our relationship to grow deeper and our home to feel more safe for all of us, I had to listen to their pain and not shut it down.
A few years ago, I wouldn't have been nearly as receptive to my daughters' words. Some of it, in fact, they tried to tell me then but I didn't listen. Back then, I was still too wounded and didn't have enough self-awareness to listen well. I would be much quicker to jump to my own defence or to offer a short-sighted solution.
Holding Space
Through the healing of my own wounds, I am much more able to hold space for theirs.
I've learned to listen better to my daughters, but there are still some spaces where I have a very difficult time engaging in generative listening. Some of the spaces I still have difficulty with are when I have to face too many of my own flaws, when the person speaking triggers unhealed trauma memories, or when the other person has more power or influence in a situation than I do. I will continue to heal and build resilience so that I am not shut down in these spaces. Some of that involves listening to myself more deeply and finding spaces where I am genuinely listened to.
This is not easy work, and it doesn't happen by accident. Learning to listen is a lifelong journey that starts with the healing of the wounds that get in the way.
If you want to be a better listener, start by listening to yourself.
