Threat of extinction

A deadly flesh-eating fungus responsible for decimating fire salamander populations in Europe is spreading in Germany, according to researchers.The black-and-yellow spotted fire salamander is one of the best-known species in Europe.The fungus causes skin ulcers and tumors that make the fire salamanders susceptible to other diseases. It is highly virulent and spreads rapidly thanks to thick spore walls that increase its longevity.The pathological fungus can spread through the soil, water and air. Birds and frogs also carry the fungus. Other amphibians like newts and toads are also susceptible to the fungus and carry it.The Nature study found that sexually mature fire salamanders were particularly susceptible to contracting the fungus because they come into contact with other fire salamanders. This, in turn, furthers pressure on the species.Scientists are worried that fire salamanders could be completely wiped out as they have no immune response and there is no easy way to stop the fungus from spreading.Matthew C. Fisher, an expert in fungal epidemiology at Imperial College London, in a comment published with the Nature study suggested the only way to save salamanders in Europe may be to keep a population in captivity until the fungus is controlled or a cure is found.