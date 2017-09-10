"The near-universal access to digital technology, starting at ever younger ages, is transforming modern society in ways that can have negative effects on physical and mental health, neurological development and personal relationships, not to mention safety on our roads and sidewalks."

Your Cellphone Likely Carries 10 Times More Germs Than a Toilet Seat

"Our study showed high level contamination of secondary school students' mobile phones with potentially pathogenic bacteria to be common, and we hypothesize that this may play a role in the spread of infectious agents in the community. However, based on our results, the mobile phones of secondary school students do not appear to be considerable vectors for the spread of antibacterial resistance."

Cellphone Usage Rising, and so Is Addiction

Risk From Cellphone Usage Linked to Mitochondrial Damage

Health Risks Associated With Cellphones Linked to Multiple Conditions

Children Face Greater Risks Than Adults

"The penetration of the cellphone radiation into the brain of a child is deeper and greater. Also, the developing nervous system of a child is potentially more susceptible to a damaging agent."

Take Precautions to Protect Yourself and Your Children

Reduce the amount of bacteria on your phone - Keep your phone out of the bathroom where fecal material is aerosolized with every flush of the toilet. Cleaning your phone daily by wiping with a soft microfiber removes many germs. For a deeper clean, every week use a combination of 60 percent water and 40 percent rubbing alcohol on a soft cloth and wipe it gently across the phone. Dip the cloth in the solution without saturating the material. Steer clear of liquid or spray cleaners that may damage the phone. Remember to wash your hands several times each day to reduce the transfer of bacteria from your hands to the phone and other common surfaces.

