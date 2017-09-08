Fox News reports:
Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News on Thursday that he wants to bring back James Comey to testify on Capitol Hill, citing concerns about his statements on the conclusion of the Hillary Clinton email case.As Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election expands, one curious detail in Hillary Clinton's email probe remains. The "lost" emails from Clinton's private server aren't lost - in fact - the NSA has them, but during the FBI's investigation, Comey didn't want to hear about it.
"This doesn't add up, and I smell a rat here," Graham, R-S.C., told Fox News.
The Republican senator, who chairs a Senate Judiciary subcommittee, and Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, last week revealed new details they learned about the Clinton case from interview transcripts. According to the senators, the transcripts say Comey began drafting an "exoneration statement" for Clinton weeks before interviewing her - which in turn raised questions about the former FBI director's testimony in June before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
At the time, Comey was asked whether his decision to announce the results of the investigation in July 2016 was influenced by then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch's infamous meeting days earlier on an Arizona tarmac with former President Bill Clinton.
New York Post reports:
Remember, the Republicans now control this committee. So bad news isn't going to be stifled anymore.
Clinton, you probably remember, "lost" her private emails, which she'd been storing on a personal computer server. Comey chastised her harshly in a televised speech but then said there was a unanimous decision not to recommend prosecution.
Clinton's emails, which were stolen by the Russians, have never been found. But as I've mentioned numerous times, the messages are still in the possession of the National Security Agency (NSA), which offered to give them to the FBI.
Comey turned down that offer, according to a source who has been very reliable.
I've also mentioned that Comey fibbed when he said his agents unanimously agreed that prosecution was unnecessary. In fact, my source says that FBI agents were irate about the decision not to go after Clinton.
