The decapitated body of a cat was found in south Chessington yesterday, September 5.Its injuries were consistent with those inflicted by the Croydon Cat Killer, according to South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (SNARL).The 16-year-old tabby cat was discovered by a member of the public in the early afternoon, and was reported to SNARL, who attended with police.The organisation released a description of a man who could be responsible for the deaths of more thancats across the country.A spokesperson said: "This is a very general description which could fit any number of people. It will not make you a hero or do you any favours if you harm someone innocent. We reiterate: call police if seen in a situation as described below."If you see a man in his 40s, white, with short brown hair, between 5ft 8 and 5ft 11, average build, possibly with some acne scarring to his face, dressed in dark clothing, with or without a torch, trying to coax cats with a toy or feed them or looking or entering gardens, please dial 999 quoting Operation Takahe and then also call us on 07957 830490 or 07961 030064."He may be wearing a headlamp or carrying a torch."Do not approach him or confront him (he may be completely innocent, plenty of people out there trying to rescue or help cats), just call the police and us and let us deal with it."There is a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the Croydon Cat Killer.