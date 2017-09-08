Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

Are you compelled to express yourself through writing, only to find that you just don't know how to begin or what to say? As the digital world encompasses every aspect of our lives we communicate our thoughts and feelings through text, emails, chats and on line discussions. When are we encouraged to express ourselves with the lost art of longhand? Have we completely lost touch with the pen and paper? How does writing benefit us physically, mentally and emotionally? Can there be cathartic benefits of writing? It is fundamental to learning, working memory, academic performance and addressing our deepest thoughts. Words can act as a medium for expression and a catalyst for clarity especially when dealing with trauma.Join us on this episode of the Health and Wellness Show as we talk about the write stuff. How can we rekindle one of the most fundamental skills we learned as young children? How do we come back to the lost art and what are some tips to inspire us to get us back to the pen and paper?And stay tuned at the end of the show for Zoya's Pet Health Segment where the topic is squish-faced doggies and the health problems they face.01:20:51