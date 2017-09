© Dmitriy Kopylov / Global Look Press

A petition to the White House calling for Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros to be declared a 'terrorist' has garnered more than 140,000 signatures, far exceeding the 100,000 needed to require an official response from the administration.The petition , which also calls on the government to seize all of Soros' assets, argues the billionaire "has willfully and on an ongoing basis attempted to destabilize and otherwise commit acts of sedition" against the United States. Also that he "has developed unhealthy and undue influence over the entire Democrat Party and a large portion of the US Federal government."Whatever about the "terrorist" part, it is at least true that Soros maintains an unhealthy influence over the Democratic Party, as well as political systems around the world besides the United States.Soros was Hillary Clinton's top donor in the 2016 election and has for decades used his vast wealth to influence politics, stir discontent and profit off chaos in countries under the guise of philanthropy and humanitarianism. But Soros (and many of his beneficiaries) represent a disturbing hypocrisy. Claiming to support and promote democracy the world over, Soros' actions consistently undermine it. Or, as one writer for The Observer put it : "...there is nothing philanthropic about drowning a democracy in money."Even after her loss to Donald Trump, Clinton is still taking aim at Sanders - a man who endorsed her despite revelations that she and a supposedly neutral Democratic National Committee secretly worked in cahoots to scuttle his massively popular campaign.Soros has been eulogized by the left and reviled by the right. As such, much of the criticism of him is found on right-leaning websites and blogs, while the liberal mainstream steers clear - a distinct contrast with how they treat billionaires like the Koch brothers who funnel billions into the pockets of Republicans.The Americans signing the petition are unhappy about Soros' funding of movements like Black Lives Matter and his links to violent far-left groups. Some of the more conspiracy-minded believe Soros himself orchestrated and funded both sides of the violent protests in Charlottesville last month.Many of Soros' critics take legitimate criticism too far, either by accusing him of being behind anything and everything that irks them or by using antisemitic slurs against him. This allows Soros defenders to then paint anyone who takes issue with him as a crazy and antisemitic. Soros himself falls into a similar trap, however, when he tries to pin all the world's ills and evils on Vladimir Putin. The result is only to make himself look stupid.In fact, when Washington engages in this kind of behavior, they are often more than willing to cheer it on. Accusing Soros of funding "fake news" Nazis in Charlottesville is one thing, but when he helped the US government install real Nazis into power Ukraine in 2014, not many Americans on either the left or right were too bothered. They certainly weren't signing petitions calling for their government to be labeled a terrorist state, anyway. Strange indeed, how "acts of sedition" are something to take seriously only when you think they might affect you and your own political agenda.But Soros, famed for his liberal politics, has no qualms using his $25 billion fortune to fund conservatives either. Take, for example, the $100,000 he donated to top Senate warmonger John McCain's "legacy" foundation, which also accepted $1 million from Saudi Arabia. A credible collection of democracy-loving philanthropists, indeed.A skeptic might cynically surmise that Soros is not really a bleeding heart liberal and altruist after all, but a billionaire willing to throw money at whoever he believes will preserve the system that made him rich.The chances the White House will take this petition seriously are basically zero. Liberals, conservatives, it doesn't matter; the lot of them are all knee deep in the same dung. Soros and Trump may hate each other insofar as their political worldviews differ, but what matters to them more than anything is money.Public fights mask private elbow rubbing. Soros mingled with Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner at a recent Hamptons soirée hosted by a former Washington Post editor. Kushner, by the way, founded a real-estate startup which received a $250 million line of credit from Soros. Billionaire businessman and top Republican donor David Koch was at the same party. It's similar to how the Clintons were smiling happily in Trump's wedding photographs until he dared to question her role as heir apparent of the oval office.As far as petitions are concerned, there's a pretty extensive history of petitions requesting implausible actions reaching the number of signatures necessary for an official response. At one point in 2012, the White House had received secession petitions from all 50 states through the "We The People" initiative set up by the Obama administration.The initiative initially required a petition to receive only 25,000 signatures before a response from the White House - a naive underestimation of how many people will sign petitions as a joke. Like, for example, the one suggesting that Friday should be officially made part of the weekend, or the one calling on the government to "bring back 3D Doritos."Whether the Trump White House keeps 'We The People' alive or not, the petition to label Soros a terrorist will be taken about as seriously as the one requesting Barack Obama do the hokey pokey in a live address to the nation.