© Alvin Baez / Reuters



As Hurricane Irma's destructive path nears Florida, a sheriff is warning sex offenders to beware of officers checking IDs at shelters. But now people are worried the rules will also affect others with outstanding warrants.The first tweet sent out on Wednesday by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, explained the office's protocol for those seeking shelter from hurricane Irma.The sheriff explained the tweet further by writing on top of it, "If you go to a shelter for #Irma and you have a warrant, we'll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail."Twitter users were outraged by the statements as the potentially life-threatening storm approaches southeast Florida.On Wednesday, Irma made landfall on the Caribbean, as it headed into Puerto Rico. Winds of 185mph passed over the island nation of Barbuda. Heavy rain accompanied the strong winds, while Saint Martin, Saint Barthelemy and the neighboring island of Antigua were also impacted by the elements brought on by the hurricane, according to the US National Hurricane Center.In preparation for Irma's eventual landfall on Florida, Monroe County and coastal areas of Miami-Dade County started to evacuate on Wednesday.Alone, the greater Miami area is home to about six million people who will bear the brunt of the storm. It is not known exactly how many people are currently seeking shelter or how many may have warrants out on them.RT America contacted the sheriff's office, and was told a public information officer would call back with further information.