© Richard Phillips
All this snow is opening up new options to stomp
As we celebrate the last days of our North American summer, Mother Nature is showing no signs of slowing up winter in the Southern Hemisphere, even though they're already seven days into spring.

In the past week, it's dumped over three feet of sweet white fluffy stuff at Perisher Resort in Australia.

Temperatures have been brisk and sitting below zero, helping to make this snow extra cold and light; perfect for faceshots, pow slashes, and big sends.

Perisher is experiencing one of the best seasons they've had in the past five years. When this storm is all said and done, it could break a few records in terms of snow depth.

This recent snowfall is the icing on top of the other storms they've had this season, as over six feet of powder has falling in August alone.


Because of this nice refresh and continued cooler temps, Perisher is extending their season until October 8th.

Thredbo Resort in Australia is also reaping the benefits of these latest storms. They just hit their deepest natural snow depth since 2000, and are enjoying over 14 feet of snow this season.

Other Australian resorts including; Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Charlotte Pass, have also received close to three feet of snow from these recent storms.

All of this snow in the Australia definitely has us eagerly awaiting the season to start here in North America.

© Richard Phillips