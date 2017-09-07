© Richard Phillips



© Richard Phillips

As we celebrate the last days of our North American summer, Mother Nature is showing no signs of slowing up winter in the Southern Hemisphere,, helping to make this snow extra cold and light; perfect for faceshots, pow slashes, and big sends.Because of this nice refresh and continued cooler temps, Perisher is extending their season until October 8th.Thredbo Resort in Australia is also reaping the benefits of these latest stormsOther Australian resorts including; Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Charlotte Pass, have also received close to three feet of snow from these recent storms.All of this snow in the Australia definitely has us eagerly awaiting the season to start here in North America.