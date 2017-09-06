As the calendar flips over to Spring much of the nation prepares for warm weather in the knowledge summer is not far away - but not Victoria.While Winter may have come and gone for almost every other state, the mainland's south-east has been lashed by massive amounts of snowfall in the past 24 hours.But while it's not unusual for a blanketing to hit mountain areas this time of year, the chilly temperatures have seen coastal towns such as Lorne and Apollo Bay turned to white and some homes incredibly 'snowed-in'.Incredible images posted to social media show the thickness of snow which covered parts of the state on Tuesday.With the cold snap caused by a low pressure system moving across the south of the nation, Weatherzone forecaster Rob Sharpe said it's the best time to hit the slopes.he told Daily Mail Australia.But after welcoming summer early with temperatures as high as 29 last weekend, Mr Sharpe said for residents in Sydney the outlook remains promising.'The system has affected Victoria the most and... meant cold air hasn't pushed north into Sydney, so it's staying pretty mild,' he said.