Puppet Masters
Merkel booed, pelted with tomatoes on re-election campaign trail
RT
Thu, 07 Sep 2017 12:33 UTC
Merkel, who is touring Germany as part of her and her center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party reelection bid, is having a rough start in the eastern Germany, where the Chancellor herself grew up.
Her rally in the town of Torgau in Lower Saxony on Wednesday was visited by over a hundred counter-demonstrators from the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the far-right National Democratic Party (NPD), who attempted to derail her 30-minute speech focused on tax policy, fight against terrorism and educational. The demonstrators chanted "nation's traitor," "get out," calling to "vote her out."
Merkel seemingly remained unperturbed by the obstruction, instead hailing Germany' democratic standards that allow protesters to voice their opinion, arguing that people in other countries that lack the privilege of the freedom of expression would have been glad "if they could demonstrate under such democratic conditions," as cited by Die Welt.
A similar treatment awaited Merkel in a small town of Finsterwalde in Brandenburg, where she arrived Wednesday evening. Noisy opponents carrying posters reading "fed up","close the borders" and "Banana republic" greeted the German leader with boos while her supporters welcomed her with a round of applause as came on stage.
At a rally in Heidelberg on Tuesday, the Chancellor was grazed by a thrown tomato, though in a usual show of stoicism, did not let it make her lose her cool.
I wonder if Killary plagiarized some of the foreword.
One thing for sure is there will be plenty of work for the next few years and all the workers will be in Mexico
RT interview with the Bulgarian journalist: 'Journalist fired for exposing how CIA ran weapons to terrorists' [Link]
Hi, In Spanish is Barbuda. "The country's name was given by Christopher Columbus in 1493 after discovering the island..." Wikipedia [Link] :)
Interesting that this is happening while Hurricane Harvey just passes and 3 other hurricanes are active with Irma likely a true monster.
