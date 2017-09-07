Society's Child
Body cam released of cop shooting reporter holding camera
Wed, 06 Sep 2017
The video confirms Grimm's description, showing the cop exit his cruiser and fire two shots with no warning-over a camera and a tripod.
"I thought that was a freaking gun Andy," Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Shaw said as Grimm screams in agony.
As Grimm bleeds out, Shaw realized the severity of what he had done and calls for an ambulance while applying pressure to the wound.
"I love you. I'm sorry brother," he said.
As TFTP reported this week, Grimm was out doing his job for New Carlisle News Monday night when he came across a traffic stop on the way back to the office and decided to take some photos. Grimm was tasked with taking photos of a nearby lightning storm but when he saw the traffic stop, he saw an opportunity for more pictures. However, that decision almost killed him.
"I was going out to take pictures and I saw the traffic stop and I thought, 'Hey, cool. I'll get some pictures here.'" he told the newspaper, according to New Carlise News. He said he pulled into a parking lot in full view of the deputy, got out of his Jeep and started setting up his tripod and camera. "I turned around toward the cars and then 'pop, pop."
"I thought you saw me wave," Grimm can be heard saying on the body camera footage.
He "had his camera in his hand" when Shaw feared for his life and opened fire. Grimm was shot in his side and was rushed to the hospital Monday night where he underwent surgery to save his life. He is expected to make a recovery.
"I was just doing my job," Grimm said.
Insanely enough, Grimm is standing up for the officer and told the paper that he doesn't want the trigger happy danger to the public who shot him for holding a camera to lose his job.
Even on the body camera footage, Grimm is heard saying that he doesn't want Shaw to lose his job.
"You didn't mean it, I know," he said.
"I just talked to Andy and he said that he is very sore, but in good spirits," Dale Grimm, the photographer's father and publisher of the New Carlisle News, told Fox News. "He said the hospital expects to be releasing him Tuesday. He also stressed that he does not want the deputy to lose his job over this."
"I know Jake. I like Jake. I don't want him to lose his job over this," Andy Grimm said.
"This is a small town. Everybody knows everybody. It was just a terrible misunderstanding," his father said.
We disagree with the Grimms. This officer should, without a doubt, be fired, charged and never allowed to possess a gun or a badge ever again.
Would the elder Grimm feel the same way if Andy was killed from the gunshots? Sure, it was a misunderstanding but mistake or not, the use of deadly force was employed and a person was severely wounded and almost killed for it.
Even if Grimm himself doesn't want the officer to lose his job, the facts of the case do not change. A cop nearly killed an innocent person and therefore should be held accountable.
Yes, many officers are heroes and do amazing things. However-this one did not.
His fear, willingness to escalate to deadly force, and his poor judgment almost killed a man. He should be criticised. He should be held accountable. He is a danger and a menace to society and people should not be afraid of saying this.
Video link:
