Feeding the sexual fantasies of adolescent boys, adult men posed as teenage girls to collect thousands of pornographic videos from online victims in the United States and other countries, a federal investigation says.Now, three members of the ring appear headed to prison.Before their arrests, several of the defendants helped produce a vast online archive of sexually explicit tapes involving hundreds of unsuspecting young men, according to prosecutors and an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security.According to documents, the defendants used a sophisticated process known as "capping" to first lure their victims and then manipulate them into unwittingly performing in what would become pornographic videos.Prosecutors say the conspiracy worked like this:The "cappers" would scour social media sites for readily available photos and videos of teenage girls - most of it sexually explicit - which they used to establish online female personas. Posing under names like Sarah, Allie, Kerrie, Megan, Kylie and Heather, they'd hunt for young male targets, using the explicit videos and photographs of the girls to lure them into online relationships.Prosecutors say the ring put a premium on finding boys who had never been "capped" before, and that members would compete to see how many of the youths they could manipulate into performing.The sex was not always virtual. In 2013, Anderson traveled to Henderson County, south of Asheville, to have oral sex with a 14-year-old whose parents were out of town, prosecutors say. He had met the boy online posing as "Kerrie."Heineman was one of the more prolific members, prosecutors say. He gave tips on everything from recruiting boys to how to position subjects for the best camera angles and production values.Anderson, who lived near Asheville, learned capping from Heineman in 2008, documents say. In time, he became the group's librarian, collecting, organizing and distributing the captured footage. He also produced 400 capping videos himself -Klein, of Minnesota, who used online aliases of "Allie" and "Sarahblackandblue," was already capping when he met Anderson online in 2008-09, documents say. He joined Anderson's group and began trading pornographic files with other members.All will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn.