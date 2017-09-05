© AFP



Egypt has announced that it will resume hosting joint military exercises with the United States following an eight-year hiatus.Colonel Tamer el-Rifai, an Egyptian military spokesman, said Tuesday that the two countries would begin the 10-day maneuver on September 10.Egypt and the US began the drills, known as the "Bright Star", in 1981 and staged it each two years until 2011 when former US President Barack Obama decided to suspend the action following a popular uprising that led to the ouster of the long-time dictator Hosni Mubarak.However, US President Donald Trump has hailed Egypt a key ally in the fight against terrorism although hundreds have been killed and tens of thousands remain in jails over opposing Sisi's rule.Most of those affected in the crackdown are followers and sympathizers of the Muslim Brotherhood, the oldest party in the Muslim world and the dominant political force in the government which preceded Sisi's. Senior Brotherhood figures, including former President Mohammed Morsi, have been given hefty death or life sentences as rights campaigners press Western governments to stop helping the crackdown by giving Sisi more and more aids.Cairo formally protested the move and defended its rights records.