A car accidentally plowed into a New York City laundromat, injuring six people on Sunday. Surveillance cameras captured the dramatic scene around 8am at the Page Laundromat in Tottenville, Staten Island.The car's 74-year-old driver is thought to have confused the gas pedal with the brake, according to police.Speaking with RT.com, the owner of the laundromat, Bon Koo, said he plans on filing a police report to claim from his insurance to cover the costly repairs.Koo directed RT.com to a recording of the CCTV footage taken by local media outlet Staten Island Live.Four washers, four dryers, a vending machine and new glass storefront will all need to be replaced.