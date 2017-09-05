This is the moment that a lightning bolt blasted a tree sending tons of wood smashing onto the roof of a Canadian hunting lodge.In the dramatic clip a bolt strikes the towering timber with an explosive flash breaking off several branches and just missing the hut.But suddenly the tree splits and heavy blocks of wood rain down towards the lodge below.When the splintered timber hits, the building's roof is completely smashed as the man filming the video can not help but swear and yell in shock.The video was filmed by employee Oliver Dorion at the Bryson Lake Lodge in Mansfield-et-Pontefract, Quebec.He described the lightning strike - which prompted cheers and whoops from his friends - as 'exceptional' and an 'extremely close call'.The short clip has racked up tens of thousands of views from across the globe.On Facebook the hunting lodge confirmed that all visitors were safe, writing: "Everyone is okay. Mother nature can be wild!"