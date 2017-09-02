A San Bernardino County prosecutor in the midst of a gang-murder trial was bloodied and beaten into unconsciousness Thursday while on a morning jog in Newport Beach.Investigators are working to determine whether the assault, which occurred around 6 a.m. at Bob Henry Park near East 16th Street and Dover Drive, was related to her job.According to Newport Beach police, the woman was running along 16th Street when the suspect approached her from behind and attacked her.Following the attack, the bloodied victim walked into Newport Workout, a gym located in the 700 block of Dover Drive."Not a little blood, covered in blood, like a bucket of blood was poured over her," said Ron Cary, a trainer at the gym.Cary said the victim was barely able to walk."She was in shock, she was frantic, she was all over the place, rambling," Cary added.According to Cary, the victim told police investigators that she is a deputy DA involved in a murder trial in the Inland Empire."She said, 'I'm in the middle of a murder trial, I'm on a murder trial, and I was attacked from behind,'" Cary said.Christopher Lee, a spokesman for the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office, confirmed that "a member of our office was involved in an incident this morning, which is currently under investigation", but declined to comment further.Another witness reported seeing a man on a bike following the woman prior to the attack. Police, however, did not immediately release a description of the suspect.