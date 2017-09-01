Society's Child
Pepe the frog illustrator forces author to withdraw 'hate book' from sale, wants all profits to go to Muslim charity
RT
Fri, 01 Sep 2017 17:44 UTC
Matt Furie, who came up with Pepe in the early 2000s as part of a comic series, exercised his intellectual property rights over the cartoon to stop the distribution of Eric Hauser's book, 'The Adventures of Pepe and Pede.'
The children's book "espoused racist, Islamophobic and hate-filled themes, included allusions to the alt-right movement and was deliberately targeted at children," according to the statement released by the WilmerHale law firm which is representing Furie.
Pepe was intended to be a "chill frog-dude" but was hijacked by the alt-right online and turned into a hate symbol, his creator said.
Threatened with legal action, Hauser admitted copyright violation and agreed to withdraw his book from sale.
Along with the green frog, the book features a centipede, named Pede, which is a term Trump supporters called each other in a president-themed Reddit board. Together, Pepe and Pede confront a bearded alligator villain, Alkah, amidst the setting of Wishington farm.
As the book went public early August, Hauser lost his job as an assistant principal at a Texas middle school.
"Under US copyright law, Furie is entitled to all of the profits that Hauser made by selling his infringing book," the lawyers' statement says, adding that Pepe's creator insisted all the money go to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization in the US.
"Furie does not want money made by peddling hateful themes to children," WilmerHale lawyer, Louis Tompros told Motherboard.
Although the sum is relatively modest, $1,521.54, this action shows that Furie "will aggressively enforce his intellectual property, using legal action if necessary, to end the misappropriation of Pepe the Frog," that transformed him into a hate mascot, Tompros said.
In 2016, Pepe the Frog was branded as a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), when Pepe memes flooded the internet, gaining popularity particularly among white supremacists during the US presidential campaign.
The new-found fame subsequently prompted Furie to kill off the frog in a comic strip. Later, though, the artist launched a kickstarter to "resurrect" Pepe in a new comic book to reclaim his status "as a universal symbol for peace, love, and acceptance" and "to feel good again."
Quote of the Day
"Outraged by the president's strong stand against the steel industry, [media tycoon] Henry Luce invoked the fate of Julius Caesar in a harsh editorial in Fortune, warning JFK that he should 'beware the Ides of March'."
~ From 'The Devil's Chessboard: Allen Dulles, the CIA, and the Rise of America's Secret Government'
Recent Comments
The NYT article said the caravan of surrendered ISIS fighters being transported to Iraq safety was bombed by US warplanes. A military spokesperson...
Watch the movie Prometheus.
im glad my input has prompted some discussion. Clearly there are other view points than my own. Clearly we do not have all of the facts from which...
SECOND TO NONE God has no impact on a world such as this. That is why He built, or is building, another one. The next one. ned......... .......out
