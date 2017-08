© CGTN / YouTube

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), the main contractor for the country's space program, announced that it hoped to shatter Elon Musk's Hyperloop dream with some terrifyingly fast competition.The company proposes a three-stage plan in which their "flying trains" would first operate an intercity network achieving maximum speeds of up to 1,000kph.All going to plan, in the second phase the flying pods would aim to double this travelling speed reaching 2,000kph.In the third and final stage, CASIC has set itself the lofty target of achieving speeds of up to 4,000kph, or five times that of commercial airliners.For reference, the top speed recorded by the Concorde supersonic passenger jet before it was retired due to safety concerns in 2003 was 2,179kph or Mach 2.04, over twice the speed of sound.Rivals HTT and Elon Musk's Hyperloop One have set the more realistic target of transport systems that reach approximately 1,000kph.CASIC claims their proposed supersonic trains differ from other similar systems, as they will float even when stationary, using newly developed technological breakthroughs.Mao also claimed that the HyperFlight system would accelerate and decelerate at G-forces that humans could easily tolerate, Xinhua reports.Only time will tell whether the Chinese competitor can back up its extremely ambitious claims but, as anticipated, no one can wait to find out.