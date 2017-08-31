© Cville 2 DC March/Twitter
The March to DC from Charlottesville, Va., started with nearly 200 marchers Monday, but by Tuesday morning there were only 35 marchers.

"Over 200 people came together today to take a stand against bigotry and hate," march organizers said on Twitter. "We're marching from #Cville2DC. Join us: cville2dc.us."

The overnight rains were enough to keep all but "about 35" from marching Monday morning, the day after the pep talk when police escorted the group from Emancipation Park downtown Sunday.

"We have started the day!" the group tweeted shortly after 10:00am. "We have about 35 folks marching against white supremacy."

Despite the drastic decrease in numbers, the group still declared a victory, saying "not rain nor sleet nor snow nor hail will stop us from marching from #Cville2DC.


The march was planned as a direct response to the "Unite the Right" rally held earlier this month in which protesters and white supremacists clashed, resulting in 19 injured and one dead in the violence that followed.

"This is the time to confront white supremacy in our government and throughout our history," the group says on its website about the march. "We demand that President Trump be removed from office for allying himself with this ideology of hate and we demand an agenda that repairs the damage it's done to our country and its people."


The group planned out the route that takes the remaining marchers north on US-29, until they reach Interstate 66. They will then make their way to downtown Washington, D.C., where the march will end. The 10-day march will begin at 9:30am each morning, and "vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free" meals will be provided.

In addition, the marchers will be provided with housing, and a security detail will follow the group, according to the group's website.