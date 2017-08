© Knights Templar International



Hillary Clinton's case isn't interesting enough to the public to justify releasing the FBI's files on her, the bureau said this week in rejecting an open-records request by a lawyer seeking to have the former secretary of state punished for perjury.He's met with resistance among lawyers, and now his request for information from the FBI's files has been shot down.FBI records management section chief David M. Hardy told Mr. Clevenger in a letter Monday. "It is incumbent upon the requester to provide documentation regarding the public's interest in the operations and activities of the government before records can be processed pursuant to the FOIA," Mr. Hardy wrote.Mrs. Clinton, is the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, former chief diplomat, former U.S. senator, and former first lady of both the U.S. and Arkansas. Her use of a secret email account to conduct government business while leading the State Department was front-page news for much of 2015 and 2016, and was so striking that the then-FBI director broke with procedure and made both a public statement and appearances before Congress to talk about the bureau's probe.In the end, the FBI didn't recommend charges against Mrs. Clinton, concluding thatThe FBI says it will only release records from its files if a subject consents, is dead, or is of such public interest that it overrides privacy concerns.Mr. Clevenger said he thought it would have been clear why Mrs. Clinton's case was of public interest, but he sent documentation anyway, pointing to a request by members of Congress for an investigation into whether Mrs. Clinton perjured herself in testimony to Capitol Hill."I'm just stunned. This is exactly what I would have expected had Mrs. Clinton won the election, but she didn't. It looks like the Obama administration is still running the FBI," Mr. Clevenger told The Washington Times.If this is the new standard, then there's no such thing as a public interest exception," he said.The FBI didn't return a message seeking comment Tuesday on how it balances public interest versus privacy in open-records requests.Seeking to clear up any confusion over the level of public interest,"The assumption made by Mr. Hardy that such a release is not in the public interest is invalid and the FBI should immediately release these documents," said the petition, started by user "C.S."