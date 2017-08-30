© Townhall Media/YouTube

A Hurricane Harvey survivor lambasted CNN reporter Rosa Flores as she interviewed her just after she arrived at a Houston shelter to escape the floods. The mother branded the network insensitive for putting people on live TV "during their worst times."The mother, named Danielle, agreed to an interview with CNN correspondent Flores and the pair stood side-by-side at the Houston shelter.When the interview went live on-air, however, Danielle gave the correspondent a piece of her mind, in response to questioning about how she was rescued.The outburst began when Flores asked Danielle, flanked by her daughter, to talk about her experience as a mother trying to protect her kids from the storm.At that stage, CNN cut back to presenter Jim Acosta in the studio.Danielle's comments were met with sympathy online, as many commended her for calling out the media. Many on the right jumped at the chance to attack CNN, while some journalists came to Flores' defense.Hurricane Harvey, now a tropical storm, has been pounding Houston since Friday. Fifteen people have died as a result of the storm and its floods.