Vandals have reportedly beheaded a statue of Christopher Columbus in Yonkers amid a controversy surrounding a larger Columbus monument in Manhattan.

The 2-foot plaster statue in Yonkers' Columbus Memorial Park was clobbered by an unknown instrument - knocking it off its pedestal, splitting it in two, and leaving it lying on the ground, according to News 12.

Police discovered the replica of Columbus' face Tuesday at the foot of the pedestal. The back of his head was at the top of a hill.

"We're going to conduct a thorough investigation and see what we find," Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Gardner told the network. "It appears just criminal mischief at this time."

There was originally a bronze statue in that location, but that monument was stolen 12 years ago.

Since there was violence and death during a rally for a Confederate monument in Charlottesville, a public discussion has been ongoing pertaining to what figures deserve to be memorialized.

Mayor de Blasio caused controversy last week when he said the statue in Columbus Circle would be among those examined by a commission he's appointing to recommend monuments that would be removed.

He later said the commission could just decide to label the statue with an explainer.