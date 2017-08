© Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP

A new Tory grassroots campaign which aims to copy the success of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's Momentum by luring young people into Conservatism has been met with a wave of social media sarcasm and derision.Activate_uk_net, which has now rebranded to Activate UK in a bid to make its Twitter handle catchier for a young audience, aims to "engage young people with conservatism".Others called into question the efficacy of the meme and said:Activates initial Twitter description read:"We are tories and we love memes."Have you seen Grumpy Cat?""Oh wow, that's funny. Please show this "twitter" to all your young friends that don't wear hoodies."But it has now changed its bio to a simple bullet-point description calling on people to join and get in touch.Although the group is supported by senior party activists and chaired by Gary Markwell, a former Tory campaign manager and councillor in West Sussex, a Conservative spokesman told the Guardian that Activate is "not officially linked to the Conservatives and it receives no party funding." Activate, however, still expects its followers to be Tory members.Activate acknowledges on its website that it is a reproduction of Momentum, whose young members played a crucial role in Corbyn's unexpectedly strong showing during the general election last June. In fact, a YouGov poll revealed that among first-time voters (18-19 year olds), Labour was 47 percentage points ahead in the polls.