Lipman is with Yesh Atid, the party of centrist Yair Lapid. He says he criticizes the Netanyahu government openly in Israel, but falls into line when he's overseas. And American Jews need to abide by the same rule.
I can tell you that both as a politician in Israel, and also as a citizen of Israel, as a father of a soldier in Israel, I do feel discomfort when I hear Diaspora Jews standing up in a very public way and putting down the policies of a government which I actually disagree with- but in a very public way.Lipman says that American Jews should use their "tremendous power" and openly criticize the Netanyahu government on access to the western wall.
I feel that we as a people - there's a democratically-elected government in Israel. We can like it, we can dislike it. But to have many many voices around the world and create lots of questions in a public forum, I personally feel it's the wrong thing.
I feel that we have to stand up in a public forum and stand with the government of Israel.
Again, behind closed doors, lobbying our congressmen, whatever form anybody wants, of course, people should voice their opinions. That's important for people to do. But when it comes to security issues and the pressing major political issues, I really do believe, and by the way, you will hear this almost from wall to wall in the Knesset, right wing, left wing- just a discomfort when we hear very loud voices sort of putting us in corners, around the world from the broader Jewish community....
Lipman went on to say that he was irked by rightwing Jews in New York pushing for more aggressive policies.
From all spectrums, I don't think it's right - I don't think it's right for a North American Jewish organization to be telling me.... pressing me into corners and telling me what we should do or shouldn't do, when someone is sitting over here. I don't think it's the right thing.
There's a tremendous power in North American Jewry and North American Jewry's leadership, and that voice needs to be even louder and the pushback even further.When Lipman says that American Jews are "sitting over here," he means that American Jews' children are not serving in the army. This is the old omerta on American Jews speaking up against Israel; I've heard it from neoconservatives Michael Makovsky and Bill Kristol. Our lives are not on the line. I wish they felt that way about the Arabs whose countries they've pushed the U.S. to invade!
It's amazing to me that Lipman was granted a platform by the American Jewish Committee (along with two other liberal Zionists) to talk about the growing rift between American Jews and Israel, but that no American representatives of that break are included. No one from IfNotNow or Jewish Voice for Peace. No anti-Zionists. Though as Lipman himself noted at that forum, Israel is becoming a divisive topic in the American Jewish community. (He says he met a Reform rabbi who when she got a job in Pennsylvania was given a contract saying she could not talk about Israel from the pulpit. He says she refused the clause; and got the job anyway.)
Lipman grew up in Silver Spring, MD, in a religious community. He became a rabbi and taught at the yeshiva he'd studied in as a boy. Then he moved to Israel in 2004.
