© Aaron Perlman



What is this that Aaron Perlman spotted on his hike? A rock formation? Something else? (Photo: Aaron Perlman)Morning anchor and forecaster Aaron Perlman annually hikes on the John Muir Trail with his wife Mindy. This year, they chose to hike on the High Sierra Trail.On Day 10 of their 11-day hike, Aaron took this video of the Great Western Divide near Mount Kaweah.Watch the video closely as Aaron scans over the mountain range of the Great Western Divide, looking at a specific mountain face. He didn't catch the image in the eye of the rock until the next day. If you look close enough, you can see what appears to be a man ... or something ... in the eye of the rock.