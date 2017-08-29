Vowing to derail whichever event it is by any means necessary, local Antifa organizers announced plans Monday to disrupt an upcoming neo-Nazi rally or whatever else is going on that day. "We will stop at nothing to prevent these vile fucking neo-Nazi hatemongers from gathering, or, if not them, someone else," said Sarah Jackson, 26, adding that the only way to end the spread of fascism is to physically confront Nazis, peaceful right-wing protesters, or just random people going about their daily lives."We need to tell these Hitler-loving fucks or whoever else is standing there, 'Get out of our city!' Remember, we're talking about white supremacist terrorists, people running errands on their lunch breaks, or a group of tourists, so if we have to throw a punch or two, then so fucking be it." At press time, black-clad Antifa demonstrators screaming "Fascists, go home!" had swarmed a Scandinavian street festival.