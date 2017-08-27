Saying he "never could have imagined" he would have the opportunity to follow directly in his father's footsteps, 19-year-old U.S. Army Pvt. Tyler Corcoran was reportedly excited Tuesday to take over his dad's old patrol route in Afghanistan. "It's just so incredible that I'll soon be walking the very same footpath as my old man, securing the perimeter of Camp Chapman in Khost Province just like he did so many years ago," said Corcoran, who explained how, throughout his childhood, he had heard his father's stories of guarding the forward operating base but never once considered that he would one day be traversing along the exact walls and securing the identical checkpoints his father had during his tours of duty."To think that I'll be monitoring the road between the airstrip and detention facility that Dad always talked about, keeping an eye out for IEDs and any suspicious activity the same way he did all those years ago. Honestly, it's hard to believe-but, wow, it's really happening." At press time, a tear fell from Corcoran's eye as he hugged his dad goodbye in the very same manner he remembered his father doing to him when he was a toddler.