Two people are in critical condition after their dogs viciously attacked them inside and outside their home near the Loop 101 and 35th Avenue on Saturday.McDade told AZ Family crews that firefighters had to use their compressed air tanks to scare the dogs away and help get the man and woman to safety.There's no official word on the breeds of the dogs.It's not clear why the animals attacked.Maricopa County Animal Care and Control arrived on the scene, but left without the dogs.A Phoenix police officer on scene said it's because the attack happened on the owner's property and the animal control officer would need permission from the owner to remove them from the property. If the incident happened on the street, animal control would be able to take them.Nick Reed, the neighbor who lives across the street, said he heard someone "screaming bloody murder" and came outside to a chaotic scene.Reed recalled grabbing his shot gun and asking his neighbor what he should do. He said his neighbor told him to shoot the dog, so he did. He reportedly fired one shot, hitting and killing one dog and possibly injuring another. He called it a hard decision and one he was hesitant to make.He says that police told him he likely won't face any charges.Phoenix Fire says the victims are a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s.They were transported in critical condition to John C. Lincoln North hospital.