Islamic State has threatened Pope Francis in a new video which shows extremists tearing pictures of the Catholic leader in half and promising to come to Rome.In footage posted online,, where the group has been fighting for control of the southern city of Marawi.One, named Abu Jindal (pictured above), says in English: "We will make revenge. Remember this, you kuffar (insult for non-Muslims) - we will be in Rome, we will be in Rome, inshallah (god willing)'.The threat was made in latest 'Inside the Khilafah' video, an Islamic State publication.Busts of Jesus and Mary are seen being stamped on, while pictures of Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis are ripped and thrown on the ground.Speaking with an American accent, the narrator adds: "After all their efforts, it would be the religion of the cross that would be broken. The crusaders' enmity toward the Muslims only served to embolden a generation of youth."He also hails "the truthful soldiers of Mohammed" who have been fighting for control of land eastern Asia.