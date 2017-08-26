© AP Photo/ Christophe Ena
A man armed with a knife attacked pedestrians in Marseilles early on Saturday and injured three people, with police not treating the incident as a terrorist attack, local media reported.

According to La Provence media outlet, the incident took place at around 07:00 a.m. (05:00 GMT).

The police apprehended the attacker and delivered him to a local psychiatric hospital.

The 35-year-old attacker is from Paris and was formerly known to the police in connection with a number of criminal offenses including robbery, the publication said.

Over the past several years France has been the target of numerous terrorist attacks big and small. In January 2015 two gunmen killed 12 and injured 11 in the Charlie Hebdo editorial offices in Paris. Later that year, on November 13, the French capital was hit by a series of coordinated bombings and mass shootings that resulted in 130 deaths and some 368 injuries. And on July 14, 2016 a cargo truck drove into crowds of revelers celebrating Bastille Day, killing 86 and injuring 458.