© Tom Kendall / Twitter
A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault on police on the Mall near Buckingham Palace, the Metropolitan Police reported.

The incident took place at 20:35 local time the police revealed in a statement. Officers stopped the man and attempted to arrest him when he was found with a knife outside the palace on Friday evening.

While the police were trying to place him under arrest the man attacked the officers. The officers suffered minor injuries and they were treated at the scene by the London ambulance.

No others persons have been reported injured following the attack.

Queen Elizabeth was not in residence in the palace when the attack outside the palace happened.