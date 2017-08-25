© Matthew Berry/Eagle-Gazette

Weeks after paving crews left South Ewing Street, the city of Lancaster discovered a problem"Luckily we were able to get on this repair before something catastrophic happened," said Mike Nixon, Water/Water Pollution Superintendent.The fresh pavement on Ewing Street helped bridge the void, but there's no telling when it could have given way.The problem was discovered when a resident reported water backup in a basement along the 1500 block of East Main Street following a significant rain event on July 22."That's an unusual call for that area," Nixon said, adding that it prompted an investigation that led to three points of excavation on Locust Street, one at the Ewing Street intersection and two other spots west of the sinkhole, where the sanitary line failed.North and South Ewing streets were paved earlier this summer using state and federal grants to cover the bulk of the $1.1 million cost. And while it may be frustrating that a freshly paved street was torn up to make repairs, Nixon said there was no way of knowing that the line had failed prior to paving."We're not going to know of every poor condition out there," he said.It's unclear how long the repairs will take or how much it will cost the city, but Nixon said it will be expensive considering labor, excavation, sanitary line repairs and backfill costs. Once that's complete, the area will need to be repaved and impacted curbs and gutters will need to be replaced.The area on South Ewing Street will be shut down to traffic until further notice."What we don't want to have is an occupational death or injury," Nixon said.