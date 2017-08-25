Trump's Immigration Success

Trump has faced a veritable blockade in Congress, with members of both parties seeming committed to prevent him from improving anything in this country.While political infighting has slowed progress, it hasn't stopped the president completely., and with that success, we have been able to see how a curb on illegal immigration impacts the country as a whole.Hold your breath because you are in for a shocker: the liberals were wrong again.. The laws themselves are unchanged, yet in six months Trump has ushered unparalleled success in curbing illegal immigration.. The overall reduction in illegal immigration is probably less than that number, but there is no questioning the fact that the trend is headed in a positive direction for the first time in more than 30 years.While the left decries the inhumanity of ICE crackdowns,Let's say that again. The largest state in the union has enjoyed a 25-percent reduction in rape and a 10-percent reduction in domestic violence when border protection agencies were finally allowed to do their jobs. But, the good news doesn't stop here.Texas is also enjoying large benefits stemming from border security. At the start of 2017, roughly half of all construction workers in the state were undocumented. By mid-summer, that number dropped significantly. What was the result, construction wages have risen by just over 30 percent, and the housing market has instantly snapped back to healthy growth.It's an easy concept. When you remove half of a labor pool that is willing to work under their market value and tax free, you undercut wages for the whole industry. When underhanded options are removed, markets self-correct and everyone wins. Construction in Texas is a specific example of a market abnormally affected by immigration, but it helps us analyze the bigger picture.July saw the best national wage growth in several years. This is the result of the incredibly complicated monster that is our economy, but there is a strong correlation that cannot be ignored.A sudden drop in illegal immigration across the country created a number of micro situations like Texas construction, and the result has been a widespread rise in wages for bottom quintile earners. Interestingly enough, tax revenue also rose slightly as a byproduct of wage growth and income reporting.Now, dissenters will try to credit all of the wage growth to minimum wage increases around the country, but those have been in play for the past two years without achieving what we saw in July. More to the point, overall minimum wage growth was smaller in July than previous months.This wage growth really is a natural market correction that is possible because, even if only a little, the country is closer to functioning correctly.The statistics so far are encouraging to the point of exceeding all expectations. Trump has noticed, and he is willing to double down on his commitment to fix immigration.Currently, talks are centered around the RAISE act. The parts of it that pertain to legal immigration qualifications will probably be heavily revised, but the plan of action towards illegal immigration is likely to pass a Republican Congress.Now that we have finally enforced our own laws, we have tangible data on their effectiveness. We can no longer deny that illegal immigration is actively hurting our people. The left claims that undocumented workers take jobs that no one else wants. We now have proof that this isn't true. They really are stealing jobs by undercutting labor values, and the impact of that dishonesty resonates throughout our economy.While the majority of immigrants are not violent criminals, they are still disproportionately represented in criminal activity. California gives us unquestionable proof.It's time to take our heads out of the sand and acknowledge the full depth of this problem so we can resolve it peacefully and efficiently.