© erasinghate / Instagram
The existence of a swastika emblazoned anchor in a public park is being defended by a Canadian mayor, after an activist tried to erase the symbols.

The local government of Pointe-des-Cascades, Quebec, has denied the artefact in Parc des Ancres promotes hate and explained how the anchor dates back to before World War II.

Discovered 25 years ago by divers in lakes Saint-Louis and Saint-Francois, the large iron piece, which prominently displays a Nazi symbol, is part of a historical display close to a museum, according to the municipality.

Local mayor Gilles Santerre insisted the community "does not endorse Nazism."

"Our village has a beautiful community and family spirit and creates gathering events for all the population," Santerre said in a statement.

"The acres park is an open-air museum so that people can discover the history of our village. To avoid confusion, the city plans to install new plates that will better explain the origin of these anchors."

It comes after police were called last week to prevent 'Erasing Hate' campaigner, Corey Fleischer, from covering up the symbols.

Video of the incident shows Fleischer explaining to officers his reasons for scratching off parts of the swastika's paint.

"We are not living in the 1800s anymore when this symbol was a sign of peace," Fleischer later said on Facebook.

"If this swastika anchor was in Montreal's Mount Royal Park or in New York City's Central Park as part of its 'history' there would be absolute outrage," he said. "It is up to us as a society to have this swastika anchor removed from this park."