© AP Photo/ Andre Penner

A boat carrying 70 people sank on a major river in northern Brazil with at least seven dead and dozens missing, authorities said Wednesday.Authorities said the boat was traveling on the Xingu River when it sank late Tuesday. The cause wasn't immediately clear. The Folha de S. Paulo newspaper said the vessel left Monday night from Santarem and was heading to Vitoria do Xingu.Travel by river is common in Brazil's northern states, which include the Amazon rainforest and have relatively fewer major roads.In early August, a cargo vessel collided with a tugboat on the Amazon River, also in the state of Para. Only two people were rescued out of 11 aboard the tugboat.